CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A Centre County woman has been sentenced to 3 – 8 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

In 2021, Brittany Guisewhite stabbed and killed Robert Farwell in Haines Township. According to the criminal complaint, on April 8, Guisewhite and Farwell got into an argument over food. Guisewhite barricaded herself in a bedroom and later emerged with a knife, telling Farwell not to move towards her, or she would stab him.

Brittany Guisewhite Mugshot via Centre County Prison

During the altercation, Guisewhite stated that Farwell didn’t listen to her warning and stabbed him in his heart. He died at Mount Nittany Medical Center from his injuries.

She then flagged down a passing truck and asked the driver and passenger to call 911, according to the search warrant.

Police noted in the warrant that the woman appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance when they arrived at the scene.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Medical records confirmed that Guisewhite tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana.

According to the criminal complaint, Guisewhite had a history of drug abuse and paranoia, as well as a tumultuous relationship with Farwell.