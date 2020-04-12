Centre County woman gets surprise 99th birthday parade

Centre County, PA. (WTAJ) — The coronavirus has changed the way we celebrate life’s special moments but a woman in Centre County received a surprise birthday party on Saturday, all while keeping a safe distance.

Nellie Norris Embick took a seat outside of her house on Vine Street and was quickly greeted by loud sirens and cars honking their horns.

Nellie and her family were celebrating her 99th birthday. “It’s very special because not many people make it to 99,” Nellie’s grand-daughter, Cimberly Besecker said.

Almost all of Nellie’s children, grand-children and great-grand-children plus her neighbors and even the Easter bunny joined in on the drive-by parade.

“It was nice to see the smile on her face…during these times she doesn’t get out much anymore,” Nellie’s son, Chuck Norris said.

In a difficult time, Nellie’s family wanted to make sure to give her a party she would never forget.

Nellie officially turns 99 on Monday, April 13.