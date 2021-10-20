Centre County woman faces murder charges in stabbing from April

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County woman has been charged with third-degree murder for the stabbing death of a man in April.

BRITTANY GUISEWHITE

Brittany Guisewhite, 28, is accused of stabbing Robert W. Farwell of Haines Township on April 8. He died at Mount Nittany Medical Center from his injuries. A coroner’s report said Farwell died from a single stab wound to the chest.

A search warrant from April that took statements from Guisewhite claims Farwell got into an argument with Guisewhite and threatened to kill her. Guisewhite allegedly barricaded herself in a bedroom and later exited the bedroom with a knife, telling Farwell to move away or she would stab him.

The two lunged at each other at the same time and the knife went into Farwell’s chest, according to Guisewhite’s statement to police. Guisewhite said her cell phone was dead and she attempted to knock on a neighbor’s door for help before flagging down a passing trunk to call 911.

The truck driver told police that Guisewhite said “it was an accident and he was trying to give me a hug,” according to the charges filed. Investigators found a blood-covered knife in the kitchen sink and found methamphetamine in a vehicle at the scene. Guisewhite tested positive for meth, amphetamine and THC several hours after the stabbing, according to police.

A person interviewed said that Guisewhite called them and said Farwell was on the floor dead, claiming that Farwell was trying to hug her while she had a knife in her hand. Others interviewed said Guisewhite regularly used meth in the past which resulted in “erratic, spastic behavior,” according to the charges filed.

Guisewhite has been charged with murder of the third degree, voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and drug charges.