CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An elderly Centre Hall woman is facing charges after state police said that she neglected 19 horses, with two of them having to be euthanatized.

Gail Torsell, 79, told police on April 8, that she couldn’t remember the last time she had a vet come to her property at the 2000 block of Earlystown Road in Potter Township and that she hasn’t had a farrier attend to the horses because she said that she would trim their hooves herself.

According to the criminal complaint, police located 19 horses total on her property, with one mare dead, 14 in a poorly sanitized muddy fencing without any clean water, food or shelter. The other four were found in a small barn.

Three of the horses in the barn were found to be standing in about 2.5 feet of manure and urine, according to police. Torsell told police that it was over a year since they were let out of their stalls.

Torsell surrendered five horses and police told her that she would need to get a vet or farrier to come look at them. Police said that two of them were then put down after it was deemed inhumane to let them keep living.

When police returned days later, they discovered that she still did not get either one to come to her property. She still had five horses and the others where being sold or boarded.

Torsell faces two felony charges of aggravated cruelty to animals, three misdemeanor charges of cruelty to animals and also 18 charges of neglect to animals.

Torsell has unsecured bail set at $50,000 and is awaiting a preliminary hearing set for June 15.