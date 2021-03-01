Centre County woman assaulted, tied up in a motel room

Tracy Ross, 39, has been arrested for her involvement of the assault of a woman in Centre County.

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County woman was assaulted by a man accompanied by another woman in a motel room.

According to the report, 39-year-old Tracy Ross has been charged for her involvement surrounding the assault.



On the night of Feb. 6, Ferguson Township police report that a man assaulted the victim and left her tied up on the bed in a room at the Nittany Budget Motel. He and Ross then stole her purse, wallet, cellphone, prescription medication, $400 in cash and her car.

The victim said she spent the evening hanging out with Ross and the man. She said she got into an argument with the man, and he began to assault her, tied her to the bed, and he and Ross took off with the stolen items.



The woman managed to escape, and it’s at this point she called police.

A witness in a room next door told police that she could hear the female making statements such as “you’re gonna ******* kill me” and “leave go of me.”

While police were at the motel, another witness showed up and told the officers Ross had sent her a Facebook message to tell her the woman was tied up in the room and to not call anyone for at least three hours.

A third witness called police and told them that Ross contacted her via Facebook as well and asked for gas money. Ross told her it was the last time she would hear from her.

The victim could not recall Ross’s involvement in the assault or restraint according to the statement she gave to police. Police were able to confirm through the motel staff the room where the incident occurred was registered to Ross. She was arraigned Monday morning on charges including felony conspiracy to commit robbery, aggravated assault and kidnapping.

She remains in jail with bail set at $100,000 cash.

Information has not yet been provided on what happened to the man.