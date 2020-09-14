Centre County woman arrested on drug charges in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police arrested a Centre County woman in Altoona after a traffic stop showed an active warrant for her arrest on drug charges.

Logan Township Police report that they stopped 18-year-old Jennah Stimer, of Sandy Ridge, on Saturday, August 22, just before 11 p.m.

Stimer, who was found to have an active warrant for her arrest for drug-related offenses, was also found to have meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in her car. Police seized the drugs and placed Stimer under arrest.

She was placed in Blair County Prison on the active warrant and charges are being filed for the additional drug offenses that night.