Centre County Visitor Center reopens for weekends on limited basis

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Visitor Center will reopen this weekend, Satruday, June 27.

Their hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. In addition, several safety measures will be in place to protect visitors and staff. Plexiglass shields have been installed at the front desk. Staff will be wearing face shields made and generously donated by The Rivet at Discovery Space.

The floor will be marked to promote social distancing, and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the center.

The Bellefonte Train Station satellite office is also preparing to open, with similar safety protocols in place. The centers will be open weekends, with the potential for limited weekday hours, for the foreseeable future.