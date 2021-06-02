Centre County United Way welcomes new executive director

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County United Way is welcoming a new executive director: Leanne Lenz.

After an extensive search, United Way said Lenz’s experience in nonprofit management and human services made her a great fit for the role.

“I also got my start in human services and nonprofits here in Centre County,” said Lenz. “Way back as a college student at Penn State, I actually volunteered on the crisis hotline here at Centre Helps, which was then Community Helps Centre.”

She comes from her role as Executive Director for Centre Helps, a partner agency of United Way.

“Especially over the past year in my role at Centre Helps, I’ve been able to see how many people are struggling in our community, but also how many people in our community are generous and want to give back,” said Lenz.

United Way’s mission is to help the needs of the community, from education to health and financial stability.

“I’m really excited just to start connecting with people, start connecting with the donors, the partner agencies, the folks in our community who need our help, and really learn where those needs are so I can draw that connection and make sure that everybody in our community is taken care of.”

Lenz will begin her new role on July 6.