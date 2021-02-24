Centre County United Way surpasses campaign fundraising goal for 2020

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County organization reached their fundraising goal for 2020, despite the pandemic affecting organizations across the county.

Centre County United Way raised $1.5 million ($1,573,200 exactly), surpassing their goal by $13,000, in 2020.

Their executive director says they had to get creative with fundraising, including virtual concerts, partnering with local restaurants and more. She says they thank the community and their larger campaigns for helping them during the pandemic.

“We had the business community at Penn State who worked really hard to reach those amounts, also the Hamer Foundation is a local that’s done really wonderful work, they’ve allowed us to provide direct support for people in need, and they also supported our campaign,” said Wendy Vinhage, Executive Director of Centre County United Way.

“So really, all those efforts helped us reach over $1.57 million.”

The organization says they’re are hopeful to continue that success in 2021.