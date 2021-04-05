Centre County treasure hunt to promote science programs & local businesses

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The “Discover Local Treasure Hunt” was created by Discovery Space in State College as a way to raise money for children’s science programs and promote local businesses.

“We wanted to remind people of our local businesses treasures after this tough year,” said Alexandra Davis, marketing manager for Discovery Space.

Participants will receive a series of science themed clues that will lead them to local storefronts and restaurants in Centre County. Some of the destinations will have special offers for the hunters.

Registration is $20 and the funds will go toward supporting Discovery Space’s programs and students. The facility has been closed since March of 2020 and will reopen for the first time on Friday, April 9.

“We wanted to raise money to reopen our doors and give those scholarships to campers who maybe wouldn’t be able to attend camp otherwise,” said Davis.

The hunt runs from April 15 to April 25. The participants with the highest number of correct finds will be entered to win a 3-month STEM kit subscription from Discovery Space.