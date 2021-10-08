Centre County Toys for Tots to hold kick-off breakfast in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Marine Toys for Tots will be celebrating its 35th toy collection campaign with a kick-off breakfast in State College.

The breakfast will be open to the public and held on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at the Ramada Inn along South Atherton Street beginning at 8:30 a.m. The event will feature guest speaker and WTAJ Meteorologist Joe Murgo along with a volunteer from one of Centre County’s food pantries encouraging toy and food donations.

The cost for the breakfast is $15 and can be mailed via check, money order, or paid at the door.

Pre-registration for volunteer sessions will be required as they will be limited to 75 participants. In addition, donated items will now be placed in a 13-gallon bag identified by the age and gender of the child instead of wrapping each item due to COVID-19 protocols.

The campaign has reportedly brought over 200 supporters in years past to provide some new toys to less fortunate children during the holidays.

Attendees can reserve a spot for the breakfast or obtain additional information by emailing lemont.pa@toysfortots.org.

