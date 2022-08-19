CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Toftrees resort is expanding to develop into a world-class leisure and conference center.

After more than 50 years in Patton Township the resort is making some big plans.

“It’s good to see that the ownership group is willing to invest in modernizing,” Doug Erickson, Township Manager said.

The renovations vision would make the resort include 150 hotel rooms and be around 140,000 square feet. They would also be building a golf course, clubhouse, outdoor pool, luxury spa, restaurant, outdoor event space, and more.

The resort said that this would create 137 permanent jobs and generate over 2 million annually in tax revenue.

“There’s really not a real downside, especially when you’re talking about a redevelopment like this,” Erickson said.

Alongside the hotel renovations their is also the creation of Toftrees West. Which would include 2,500 residential units, medical, retail and office spaces. As well as an additional hotel.

This would create about 1,300 permanent jobs for the area.

“We always like to see new jobs in the area,” Erickson said.

The renovations in total would create about 3,000 construction jobs and make $24 million annually in tax revenue. Right now Patton Township and developers are working on transportation improvements to improve safety and mobility. Both of which would support the expansion initiative.

“We’re happy to help as we can to help them obtain grant monies from the state,” Erickson said.

Their plan is for transportation improvements to conclude in December of 2025.