CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Following the Russian invasion in Ukraine, Centre County Government is working to divest all of their Russian investments.

Approximately $182,743 of the county’s $135,976,385 Retirement Fund is allocated to Russia. That’s about 0.12%.

To break it down further, there’s 0.45% in as part of the PFMAM Multi-Manager International Equity Fund and 0.09% in the PFMAM Multi-Manager Fixed Income Fund.

“I just want out of Russia,” said Commissioner Mark Higgins. “I don’t want to be financing their war in the Ukraine.”

By divesting in Russia, the county would pull out from both of the Multi-Manager Funds. They said their reinvestment process would be targeted to managers that do not invest in Russia.

“In current market conditions today, [that is] a very small pool of managers,” said Controller Jason Moser. “There would be a pretty significant upheaval to the fund. It’s not an impossibility, it’s not something that can’t be done, it’s just something to be aware of.”

“This is not an action we’re taking against the Russian people,” said Commissioner Steve Dershem. “This is an action we’re taking against Russian leadership.”

The Commissioners & Controller will reconvene on Thursday after receiving further recommendations from PFM, the county’s financial adviser.

“We just know that this is the right decision at this time,” said Commissioner Michael Pipe. “There may be a day when we change our view of things but the way that’s heading its not looking like it’s going to be any time soon.”