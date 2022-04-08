CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County is hosting a job fair on April 13 at the Willowbank Office Building in Bellefonte.

The job fair will be held from 1:30 to 5 p.m. It is free and open to the public. Over 35 positions are available and on-site interviews will take place.

Centre County is also offering a $1,000 incentive for all non-union, non-supervisory positions hired before July 31.

For more information on the opportunities available, you can visit Centre County’s website.