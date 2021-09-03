Centre County to hold free shredding event in September

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Region Parks and Recreation will hold a free shredding event, Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Oak Hall Regional Park.

Sponsored by Culbertson Financial Services, individuals can bring up to four boxes of shredding materials to the park. The boxes will be taken from each vehicle by event volunteers, there is no need to get out of the car.

Paper to be shredded should be prepared before dropping off at the event by having any binder clips removed. Guests are also encouraged to come early and monitor the organization’s Facebook page for updates on the truck’s status. Once the truck is full, no more vehicles will be able to drop off their boxes.

Also at the event, donations for the Centre Region Parks and Recreations Youth Scholarship Program will be accepted, but not required. A donation box will be available at the shredding drop-off area. If you prefer to write a check, make it payable to CRPR.