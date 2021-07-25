Centre County: Theft of storage unit, Ninja Turtle collection sets stolen

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)–Rockview police responded to a report of theft in Centre County on July 24 at a storage unit shared by a mother and a son of Boggs Township.

According to police, the items stolen consisted of three Ninja Turtles collection set total monetary with of $1,375, throwback 2001-2002 hockey cards with a set monetary worth of $1,000 and an ECW action figure set with monetary worth of $100.00.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact PSP Rockview at (814) 355-754.