HALFMOON TWP, CENTRE CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Coroner has confirmed that a 13-year-old girl was killed in a horse riding incident.

Centre County EMS responded to the call at 9:20 a.m. today, July 11, 2019.

Ashley Stout was an eighth-grader at Park Forest Middle School.

School officials have reported that tomorrow, July 12, in the Park Forest Middle School library counselors will be available for any student needing support from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.