Centre County taxi service closing after 40 years

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A long time Centre county taxi service will be closing its doors, at the end of the month.

Family owned “Handy Delivery Taxi Service” has served the State College community over the last 40 years.

At its peak, it operated 22 taxis to serve both the State College and Bellefonte communities.

The Handy Delivery Marketing Director says the pandemic, along with other factors, led to the decision.

“In this COVID impacted economy, the customer base just isn’t there, with the restrictions and regulations we’re under to be able to make it a financially viable operation moving forward,” said Jeff Byers, Marketing Director for Handy Delivery.

Although their taxi service is closing down, Byers says the company will still be offering furniture delivery services as well as courier services.

The company also added in a press release that they will continue to provide professional drivers to chauffeur clientele in their personal vehicles to medical facilities or to accommodate those who benefit from being able to work while being transported.

“We are so appreciative of the support the community has given us over the years,” Noreen Byers explained.

“Ending the taxi operations was a very difficult decision. We are so proud to be part of this community and hope we can continue with our other services for a very long time to come.”