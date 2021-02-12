Centre County student hosts auction for a cause close to heart

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County high school senior is using a school project as an opportunity to give back to an organization that helped her as a child.

As part of Sierra Addleman’s senior legacy project, she’s hosting a Chinese auction with about 50 items donated from local businesses and community members.

She wants to donate the proceeds to a benefit that’s close to her heart.

“I’m doing it for premature birth and fundraising for Children’s Miracle Network because I was born prematurely and they really helped me,” said Addleman. “I really wanted to give back so that kids like me, kids in that situation, they could have a better chance.”

The auction will take place February 13 at the Millheim Hotel from noon to 8 p.m.