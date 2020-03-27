Centre County shows more confirmed COVID-19 cases, state total breaks 2,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed on Friday Afternoon, that there are 2,218 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Pennsylvania.

That is 531 more than yesterday’s 1,687. There are now 17 cases in WTAJ’s 10-county viewing area.

Bedford – 0

Blair – 1

Cambria – 1

Cameron – 0

Centre – 11

Clearfield – 2

Elk – 0

Huntingdon – 0

Jefferson – 0

Somerset – 2

The Dept. of Health reports that there are 21,016 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Less than 1% are aged 5-12;

Nearly 2% are aged 13-18;

11% are aged 19-24;

40% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 28% are aged 50-64; and

18% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 25-49, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date

