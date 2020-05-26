Centre County set to go green phase this Friday

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After Governor Wolf said that Centre County would not go green phase on Friday, Centre County commissioners decided to re-evaluate their thoughts on staying yellow.

As of Tuesday morning, Commissioners unanimously in a 3-0 vote approved to request to Gov. Wolf that Centre Co. move to the Green Phase this Friday with other north central and north western counties.

During today’s daily briefing on COVID-19 updates, Governor Wolf has announced that Centre County will in fact go green phased this Friday, May 29, 2020.

Centre County will bypass the full 7-day waiting period since Governor Wolf was already willing to announce them to enter the green phase this past Friday.