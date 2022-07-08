CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Port Matilda man who pleaded guilty to raping four Penn State students has been sentenced in a Centre County court Friday.

Jeffrey Fields, 37, was sentenced to 29.5 to 61 years in prison after pleading guilty to 17 of his 19 charges in March.

Fields was arrested in July 2020 after DNA connected him to four different rapes of Penn State students between 2010 and 2017. Each of the victims were between 19 and 20 years old.

The State College Police used Genetic Genealogy Screening, which included samples from relatives, to identify Fields as the suspect. Fields DNA then matched the DNA from all four cases.