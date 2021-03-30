Centre County senior centers to re-open in April

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Opportunities are returning for senior residents in Centre County, as local senior centers were given a re-opening date.

The facilities in Bellefonte, Centre Hall, Penns Valley, and Philipsburg are said to re-open on April 20, as long as COVID-19 data continues to show it is safe to do so.

A re-opening date for the Show Shoe center has not been confirmed yet, as they’re looking to hire new staff.

At this time, all of the facilities will be open one day a week. Members are required to maintain social distancing and mask wearing, and the centers will be cleaned after use.

The Centre Region Active Adult Center in State College got a head start, as they re-opened last week with limitations.

Centre County Government says they’ll continually monitor case data before and during the re-opening.