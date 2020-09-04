Centre County seeing spike in overdoses

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Since August, Centre County police agencies have responded to at least 11 overdose calls.

Responding agencies included Pennsylvania State Police, Bellefonte Police, Patton Township Police, Ferguson Township Police, and State College Police. Of those 11 overdose calls, 3 have resulted in death since August 22.

We are seeing a very concerning trend in regard to overdoses and deaths this past 4 weeks. It is suspected that fentanyl-laced drugs are responsible for the increase in overdoses. The majority of these overdose calls have been heroin-related, but it is suspected that other drugs being sold such as cocaine may be laced with fentanyl. This poses a serious health risk to our community and it is important that we be vigilant in regards to loved ones who are struggling with addiction. If you know someone with a substance use disorder, make sure you take steps to have Narcan readily available so you can save someone’s life. Bernie Cantorna, District Attorney



For services and help, contact Centre County Drug and Alcohol at (814) 355-6744. Anyone with information regarding drug activity in their neighborhood is asked to contact their local police agency so the matter can be investigated. Confidential tips can be made to the Centre County Drug Task Force Tip Line at 1-877-898-DRUG.