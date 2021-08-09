Centre County roadwork update to impact I-80 traffic

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT has provided an early August update for its Local Interchange/Route 26 project in Centre County that may disrupt traffic on I-80.

The work zone is located along I-80 near the Bellefonte/161 interchange and work to build the local interchange impacts traffic flow on Interstate 80.

On Wednesday, August 11, the next phase of construction on I-80 westbound will get underway. The contractor will implement a lane closure on the westbound mainline in order to perform line painting. All traffic traveling westbound will be directed to use the crossover lane. Hours for this work are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. After the line painting is completed, both lanes will be restored.

On eastbound I-80, a double-lane shift to the right continues with a concrete barrier in place. Traffic is shifted to the right lane and outside shoulder. This is a long-term set-up that will be in place through the summer.

Except for Wednesday, August 11, on westbound I-80, traffic continues to use the right/travel lane, with the left-travel lane crossing over to use an eastbound lane. A concrete barrier will be in place to separate east and westbound traffic in this configuration. The left lane will shift back to the right and the crossover lane will rejoin westbound at the end of the work zone.

Work this season includes completion of basin construction in the median, completion of northern ramps, full depth reconstruction of I-80 westbound bridge piers and northern abutment, and construction of the connector road between I-80 and Route 26.

The I-80/Route 26 local interchange project is east of Bellefonte and is part of a long-awaited safety improvement in Centre County. HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $52 million project, which will run through October of 2022.