The turtle and grape shake are the State Burger Co. restaurants first two flavors for the Shaketember event

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) -September is National Shake Month, and one Centre County restaurant is having a shake-filled month for those who want to participate in the milkshake event.

State Burger Co. will be hosting a month long event called Shaketember. The event will take place every day the restaurant is open throughout the month.

On Thursday, Sept. they kicked off their event with a grape shake.

You can follow them on Facebook or Instagram to find out what the daily shake is.

The turtle and grape shake are the State Burger Co. restaurants first two flavors for the Shaketember event

For 22 days there will be 22 shakes available for drinking. Their will be a new one-day-only shake every day they are open. The restaurant is open on Tuesdays through Thursday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

For each shake you try during the month you’ll receive a stamp. If you collect 5 stamps you can enter to win a home milkshake package.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The home milkshake package features a Ninja Creami, ice cream, milk, whipped cream, and toppings.