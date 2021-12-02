Centre County residents can receive utility, housing funding

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Residents of Centre County, besides from the State College borough, that are on the verge of losing their housing or having their utilities shut off can apply for aid.

The Subsistence Program is funded with a Centre County entitlement Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act (CDBG-CV) and is for residents that have been hit hard from the pandemic.

The grants will be provided out by Centre Helps on behalf of Centre County and the Bellefonte Borough. . SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) is administering the CDBG funds and ensuring compliance.

The funding is used to help pay rent or mortgage payments to prevent eviction or foreclosure, or utility payments to prevent them being cutoff.

Applicants need to show documentation of being at the risk of losing their housing or having their utilities turned off. Assistance is also available for those whose income is at or below the HOME/PART 5 income limits during the time of the application. An income verification interview must be done in order for applicants to qualify for the program.

The funding will go directly to the mortgage holder, landlord or utility company and they will not be given directly to the family. Eligible families are able to receive up to three months of funding.

For more information on how to apply, residents can contact the Centre Helps Basic Needs Case Management line at 814-272-1190.