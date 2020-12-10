Centre County residents call for transparency in correctional facility

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A group of Centre County residents that includes formerly incarcerated community members, asks for a streamlined, public database of information surrounding the Centre County Correctional Facility.

With public and accessible inmate information, the group says they’ll be better informed on the background of inmates, such as their booking reason and any mental illness or drug and alcohol dependencies they may have. Knowing that information, they say they can connect inmates to resources before, during, and after their incarceration.

This morning, a database model was presented to the Centre County Prison Board of Inspectors, led by State College resident Maddie King.

“Our community really cares about transparency, right? Our public officials really share this value and champion it. But right now, at our county jail, the information is in all sorts of different spaces,” says King.

They’re requesting data be centralized, much like the dashboards that have been made available during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jenna Henry, a resident in reentry, says she doesn’t see publicizing information posing as a threat to inmates.

“I can tell you that as a person in reentry, the only thing that hindered me was having a criminal record to begin with,” says Henry.

They say some information is currently available, but it’s scattered and difficult to access.

“When things are accessible, they’re actionable,” says King. “Which is going to be really helpful to building tools and elevating the programs that are already happening in Centre County.

The proposal will be reviewed by the prison board next month.