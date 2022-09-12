STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) – For runners who think fifty miles is too far to run in a day, there’s now a happy medium in the Tussey Mountainback race events.

The Tussey Mountainback 50 Mile Relay and Ultramarathon is adding a 50-kilometer option to its October relay and ultramarathon event this year.

Now in its 23rd year, the Mountainback is well known for its team relay and ultramarathon covering 50 miles of roads in Rothrock State Forest. Runners of the new 50K event will start and finish at the same location as those running 50 miles, but “they will take a shortcut,” Mike Casper, the race`s director said.

“This new course not only provides a solo distance option that’s less demanding than 50 miles,” Casper said, “it also showcases some scenic areas that have never been part of this race course.”

Local runner Andy Maguire, of State College, has participated in the team relay aspect of the event, in which 2 to 8 runners form a relay team and set a rotation sequence that the runners follow to cover the course’s 12 segments. The relay format is designed so that both recreational level and competitive runners can enjoy the event, as runners on a relay team can cover as few as 3 miles.

Maguire recently checked out the new 50K course and liked what he found.

“The course is challenging, but it was nice to run a beautiful, new loop along some very familiar roads,”

Maguire said. “Fifty miles can be pretty intimidating, but the 50K loop seems just about right”

This year’s race day is scheduled for October 16. You can find more information and register on the Tussey Mountainback website.