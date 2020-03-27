Centre County Recycling & Refuse Authority suspends curbside recycling collection

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Recycling & Refuse Authority announced on Friday they will be suspending curbside pickup of recycling starting on Monday, March 30th.

The decision comes as a response to the recent coronvirus outbreak, and by suspending this program the borough hopes it will “help limit the local impact of COVID-19 and protect our workers.” The service is suspended till further notice.

The CCRRA also says that “residents are advised to store their recyclable materials until service resumes if possible, or utilize one of our 43 drop off sites throughout the county.”

The CCRRA adds that it is working with local municipalities to expand drop-off services for recyclable materials during this curbside service suspension.

For a list of places where you can drop your recyclables off at, visit: https://www.centrecountyrecycles.org/dropoffrecycling

All trash/refuse collection services will remain unchanged at this time, according to the CCRRA.