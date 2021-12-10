Centre County Reads announces 2022 book for community-wide reading program

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County Reads announced the book for the community-wide read in 2022: “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Walls Kimmerer.

Centre County Reads is a community program that encourages residents of all ages within Centre County to explore the human condition and related current issues by reading and discussing the same book, according to their website.

In 2022, that book will be Braiding Sweetgrass,” which draws on Kimmerer’s life as an indigenous scientist and as a woman. In the book, she shows how other living beings offer us gifts and lessons even if we’ve forgotten how to hear their voices.

Kimmerer circles toward a central argument: that the awakening of ecological consciousness requires the acknowledgement and celebration of our reciprocal relationship with the rest of the living world.

Copies of the book are available to check out or reserve in print or digitally at the Centre County Library in Bellefonte, Central Hall Area Branch Library, Holt Memorial Library and Schlow Centre Region Library.

For more information, head to Centre County Reads’ website.