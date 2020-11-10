Centre County reacts to lawsuit from Trump Administration

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Last night, Centre County was one of seven counties named in a lawsuit from the Trump Campaign. Looking back on election night one week ago, Centre County Commissioners say they remain confident in the way they handled ballot counting.

“Given all that we had… pandemic, historic turn out… I think we did the best and really exceeded expectations,” says Commissioner Michael Pipe.

They say facing an elections lawsuit is nothing new, and they’re prepared for it.

“Since there have been previous suits naming a multitude of counties and other circumstances, we already have sort of a network of solicitors and legal apparatus that we’ve been working with,” notes Commissioner Pipe.

Moving forward, Commissioner Steven Dershem says he’s noted areas for improvement.

“I would almost assure you that there will be much more stricter guidelines in place as to what our guidance for, particularly, the poll watchers,” says Commissioner Dershem.

In response to one legal claim saying out-of-state voters were polled in Centre County, Commissioner Pipe says they did distribute provisional ballots, but those had to pass a strict clearance examination in order to be accepted.

As of 5 p.m. this evening, all ballots in Centre County have been counted.