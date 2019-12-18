Centre County purchases new absentee ballot equipment

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today, the Centre County Commissioners approved the purchase of new equipment to process absentee ballots.

County officials say for the upcoming presidential election, they’re anticipating more than 10,000 absentee ballots.

The county will buy two digital image scanners that allow absentee ballots to be read much faster.

This decision comes after new election laws were passed saying absentee ballots must be counted at the county election office.

WTAJ has learned that the scanners will be used for the first time during the spring primaries.