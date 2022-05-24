CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A series of vandalism is setting back the work of volunteers as they prepare to open the Millheim Pool at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park for the summer.

The unknown vandals damaged fencing, broke a window in the bathhouse and damaged a chain on one of the swings, causing it to be unusable.

The vandalism is promoting the borough to consider additional security measures, including cameras and more frequent patrolling.

The Penns Valley Park and Recreation Association said they’re disheartened and frustrated, but they will continue to work toward opening the public pool.

For more information, visit the Millheim Pool and Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park on Facebook.