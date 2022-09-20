CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– More funding is on the way for a Centre County pool after it already received over a million dollars going towards upgrades.

Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) and Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R-Centre/Juniata/Mifflin/Huntingdon) made an announcement on Tuesday that the Kepler Community Pool would receive another couple hundred thousand in grant money.

The funding was given to Nittany Valley Joint Recreation Authority and will go towards multiple developments such as renewing the bathhouse facility, concessions and parking area while also building a new wading pool and improving filtration, recreation systems and utilities, and will also improve upon ADA-access opportunities, landscaping and signage.

Benninghoff said that the pool is an asset to the community and the funding will help get it open as quickly as possible.

“This return of taxpayer investment in the Kepler Community Pool will go a long way to revitalize and renew this asset so important to the Bellefonte/Spring/Walker/Inter-Valley region,” Benninghoff said.

The additional $184,125 grant was issued by the Commonwealth Financing Authority and is on top of the $1,310,213 that was previously given by the Department of Conservation and National Resources for the development of the pool. The funding is for a total of seven outdoor recreational projects in the county.

Corman said that the funding will help keep the Keplar Community Pool open by fixing structural problems.

“The Kepler Community Pool has been a staple of the community for more than 50 years,” Corman added. “I am thankful this funding will fix the structural deficiencies in the pool so future generations can enjoy it for many years to come.”

With the new additional funding included, Centre County was given a total of $2,204,638 for the outdoor recreational projects.