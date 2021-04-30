Centre County plans activities for National Bike Month

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre Regional Planning Agency (CRPA) partnered with townships across Centre County to host solo and virtual bike activities during the month of May.

Newest attraction to the list of activities is Push the Pedal. This activity encourages residents to complete 10 or more biking adventures for a chance to win a $100 gift card to a local bike shop.

Another attraction is Bike and Munch where residents can support local businesses by riding their bikes to an eating establishment in Centre County. Anyone who purchases a food item and submits a selfie featuring their food and bike has a chance to win a gift card to a bike shop. Each visit to a restaurant is a qualifier for an additional entry in the gift card drawing.

“We want cyclists to enter every time they bike to an area eating establishment in Centre County. It is good for the environment, great exercise and supports our area’s restaurants,” CentreBike President Matthew Cox said, in a press release.

Other biking adventures include a bike scavenger hunt, bike month bingo, bike lingo word search, municipal bike chats and spring bike anywhere Friday.

For more information visit centremoves.org.