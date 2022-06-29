CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The People’s Choice Festival Of Pennsylvania Arts and Crafts in Centre County will move to a new location this year.

Traditionally held at the Boalsburg Military Museum, the festival will be held at the Grange Park Fairgrounds in Centre Hall.

The festival will take place July 14-17 beginning at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 12:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The change in venue was made after the festival’s contract with the Military Museum was set to expire after 2022.

“The atmosphere is going to be the same,” Co-Director Cindy Rockey said. “It’s a family atmosphere. You can bring your kids, you can lay out a blanket and have a picnic in the center court. I think it’s a little more convenient.”

Overnight camping will now be available for visitors and vendors throughout the festival.

A shuttle service will also be made available for visitors with stops in State College and Boalsburg.

The first festival, held in 1993, was organized to run at the same time as the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts to showcase the creativity and workmanship of artisans living in Pennsylvania.