Centre County Paws overwhelmed with cat and dog intake

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Centre County Paws is being overloaded with cats and dogs, and according to Executive Director Lisa Bahr, they’re barely scraping by with help.

“This time last year we had huge interest in the community in fostering and adopting because so many people were at home and found themselves with free time,” said Bahr.

But Bahr says that help, has since vanished as more and more people return to a sense of normal.

“People are starting to travel, maybe going back to the office, back to longer hours working and are feeling like it’s not a great time to foster or adopt. So now the shelter’s animal intake to adoption rates are not matching up,” said Bahr.

She makes clear that the reason they’re so overwhelmed, is not due to people who bought animals during the pandemic returning them.

“That’s not what we’re seeing. What we’re seeing is that there’s a large number of kittens because of so many cats who were unable to be spayed or neutered during the pandemic,” said Bahr.

With cages and rooms quickly dwindling, PAWS has been forced to start turning some animals away, like dogs from out of county. To prevent having to say no to any other four-legged friends, the animal shelter is now asking for the community’s help.

“If you were to for example find kittens under the deck at your house and you could keep them in a spare room and foster them, we could move them into the PAWS program. So we’re still helping you, you’re not accruing medical expenses, but you’re providing the physical space that we are lacking,” said Bahr.

Click to help volunteer, adopt, foster or donate.

