Centre County PAWS hosting virtual bingo

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County PAWS are having their annual bingo event virtually on Friday evening.

The bingo will be held on Zoom starting at 6:30 pm. Those who registered paid $20, and could pay an additional $10 to be included in the three raffles.

The event was originally scheduled in happen in person, in April, and was then rescheduled for a later date. However, the coronavirus pandemic made it impossible for them to have the event in person.

All money raised will benefit “all the homeless cats and dogs of Centre County” according to Alicia Starr, event manager for Centre County Paws.

“We have sold around 180 donations (tickets), everyone that donates received an email with two different ticket links, one being their bingo ticket,” Star said.

“When they have bingo, they will just type in the chat window ‘Bingo!'”

For more information on this event, visit their website.