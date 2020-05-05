Guidelines to reopening Centre County Parks

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Monday, Centre Region Parks & Recreation sent out a release providing further details outlining how parks will open back up once Centre County moves into the yellow phase on May 8th, as part of Governor Wolfs plan to reopen Pennsylvania.

According to the release, all sports courts, fields and pavilions will reopen on May 11th for groups of 25 people or less.

All restroom buildings will also reopen on May 11th.

Parks trails will remain open for the public.

Playgrounds and water fountains will stay closed until the county moves to the green phase.

Full details can be found in the release below