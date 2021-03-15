Centre County offers free transportation to COVID-19 vaccine appointments

A health worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 to a patient inside the convention center known as “La Nuvola”, The Cloud, in Rome, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. The visually extraordinary complex designed by famed architect Massimiliano Fuksas has been transformed into a temporary vaccination center. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Board of Commissioners wants to remind residence that as the production and availability of vaccines increase, they will provide door-to-door service to help people get to appointments.

The Centre County Office of Transportation (CCOT) said they have 15 handicap-accessible vans traveling throughout Centre County available to assist residents with rides, according to a release. They do follow CDC guidance on social distancing and mask protocols to provide a safe ride.

Those requesting to be transported must be eligible to be vaccinated according to Pennsylvania’s Vaccine Rollout Plan.

We are currently in Phase 1A, meaning those who are eligible include health care workers and those living in long-term care facilities, persons age 65 and older and those with high-risk conditions.

“Throughout all phases of the vaccine rollout, the CCOT will provide free rides to those who are eligible to receive a shot and need a ride,” Board of Commissioners Chairman Michael Pipe said.

They ask that residents call the transportation office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 814-355-6807 to schedule a ride. You must call and register at least 24 hours in advance or by 2 p.m. the day prior.

Trips are available Monday through Friday between 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.