Centre County non-profits now able to apply for CARES Act funding

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Board of Commissioners has released the details of its COVID-19 related grant program for non-profits in Centre County.

Any Centre County 501(c)3 or 501(c)19 non-profit organization located in Centre County may be eligible to receive a one-time grant to assist with costs and lost revenues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. To be considered, a non-profit must submit an application. No matching dollars or application fees are required.

The Centre County Relief Block Grant application for non-profits will be online by clicking here from Monday, September 14 at 9:00 am until Monday, September 28 at 5:00 pm.

In July, Centre County received Federal CARES ACT funding through a County Relief Block Grant intended for use by the County to assist small businesses, non-profits, municipalities, educational institutions, and other organizations impacted by the COVID-19 public health crisis. The Board of Commissioners is dedicating funds from the block grant for non-profit organizations.

“Centre County residents depend on our non-profit organizations for essential services in a variety of critical areas. It is our hope that this funding will help to ease the financial hardship experienced by these organizations as they continue to provide invaluable and increased services to our citizens and communities,” a statement from the Board of Commissioners read.

It is anticipated that grant checks will be awarded at the end of October with first priority being given to non-profits that have not received any state and/or federal grant assistance. Information about eligibility is included on the Centre County website.

