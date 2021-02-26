Centre County needs public input for climate action

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre region is planning climate action and they’re asking for your input.

The group, Centre Sustains, recently reviewed local environmental statistics. In that review, they found local carbon emissions per person are more than two times the global average, but say those numbers are common among other American suburbs.

Plus, they say Centre’s rate of Lyme Disease has grown seven times in the last decade. And in the last century, extreme rainfall events have increased by 55%.

So, what’s next?

“We have 180 actions, or strategies, that we can include in the climate action adaptation plan and we need to start figuring out what is the priority of what should go in,” said Pam Adams, sustainability planner for the Centre Regional Planning Agency.

A community survey is available online through April 30, and a forum will be held on April 13 to discuss the plans.