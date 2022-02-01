Centre County natives making a national name in the music scene

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Centre County artists are making a name for themselves. They’re viral on TikTok, reaching millions of viewers, and most recently they’ve appeared on national talk shows.

Joey “Joey Valance” Bertolino and Braedan “Brae” Lugue are graduates of the State College Area School District & Bellefonte Area High School, respectively.

“Since middle school, I’ve been making music,” said Bertolino. “And then I met Braedan.”

Penn State University brought them together.

“I met him [Joey] through friends of friends in, like, a dorm room,” said Lugue. “We had really similar, like, music taste.”





The duo starting experimenting with their sound and making songs.

“One of those songs ended up turning into ‘Crank it Up’, which was the first song we released,” said Bertolino. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, we can actually start pursuing this as something.'”

They describe their sound as raw, underground, classic hip-hop.

“It sounds like two guys screaming in a bedroom, laughing at each other, and that’s what it is,” said Bertolino. “We’re just trying to make each other laugh the entire time and it comes out in music, and it just so happens people like that.”

A clip of their song ‘Double Jump’ currently has 16.8 million views on TikTok.

“That video blowing up was like, ‘Oh my God, we finally did something that’s huge!’ A real viral video,” said Bertolino. “It’s crazy and it just came from such a genuine place.”





“We couldn’t be more grateful,” said Lugue. “It’s something that we both love doing so much.”

Wednesday, “Joey Valence & Brae” appeared on The Ellen Show.

“We didn’t even know that his (Braedan’s) mom submitted our song to The Ellen Show,” said Bertolino.

Within three days, the duo was on a plane on their way to Los Angeles.

“Ellen was on my T.V. all the time growing up as a kid,” said Lugue. “It was just so weird, like, sitting down on the couch and you’re like, right there.”

“It feels like everything we’re doing with the two of us has happened so, so fast,” said Bertolino. “Two kids in a bedroom and then 9 months later on national T.V.”

“Joey Valentino & Brae” said this is only the beginning for them. They plan on returning to Pennsylvania to continue making music and plan their next steps.

What would they tell State College, Bellefonte, and Penn State students with similar dreams?

“Be authentically yourself,” said Bertolino. “Do something because you love it and no matter what you’ll be successful doing it because if you gain the satisfaction of being happy from your art or whatever thing you try to pursue that’s all that matters.”

You can find the duo’s music on all streaming platforms.