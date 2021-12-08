Centre County municipal to hold “Light Up Your Town” contest

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Residents of Philipsburg Borough can enter their outdoor Christmas lights for the upcoming “Light Up Your Town” contest.

Contestants have until Friday Dec. 10 to enter and prizes will be handed out to contestants whose properties are voted as the house with the best outdoor holiday lighting decorations.

First place winner recieves $250 in cash.

Second place will recive a $100 gift card to a downtown business.

Third place will recive a $75 gift card to a downtown business.

Fourth place will recive a $50 gift card to a downtown business.

Fifth place will recive a $25 gift card to a downtown business.

Participating homes must be lit from the time of 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. Dec.12 to Dec.17 and winners will be notified on Dec. 20.

Residents may enter their homes for the contest at the borough offices or at the Philipsburg Journal office.