CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Officials have announced that a mosquito sample that was recently collected in Centre County has tested positive for the West Nile Virus, according to a press release.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Vector Management reported to the Centre County Planning and Community Development Office that a recently collected sample of mosquitos from College Township have tested positive for the virus.

Due to the positive result, there is additional mosquito surveillance, sampling, and larval control are being performed as necessary by the Centre County Mosquito Disease Control Program staff.

Residents are encouraged to take preemptive measures by inspecting their yards, taking a few minutes to clean up, reducing yard clutter and dumping out any sources of stagnant water. Officials also recommended that mosquito control and repellant should be bought.

A community-wide clean up will get rid of most mosquito concerns, according to the press release. Residents are urged to contact their local municipality to help promote cleaning up to reduce mosquito concerns and disease risk.

Mosquitos mainly come from artificial containers that will hold water and are away from natural predators. The artificial containers can be as small as a flower vase, to sometimes as large as a swimming pool.

Mosquitos can complete a full life cycle within 5 to 7 days from the months of May to October.

Residents may report concerns about mosquitos through the Pennsylvania West Nile Virus website or by contacting the Centre County Mosquito Disease Control Program at 814-355-6791.