Centre County milk drop to take place at Nittany Mall on Tuesday

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Food Bank will hold a drive-through milk drop at the Nittany Mall for Centre County residents on May 26 at 1 p.m.

The milk drop, in partnership with Vale Wood Farms, the Nittany Mall, the State College Downtown Rotary, Penn State Extension, and the Centre County Farm Bureau, will take place on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until all 600 half gallons of whole milk and chocolate milk have been handed out.

To protect volunteers, be sure you follow the directional signs and remain in your vehicle. This is a preliminary event to gauge need in Centre County. All groups involved are hopeful this event will help gain more community and dairy industry support for a second, larger distribution later this summer.

Vale Wood Farms is generously donating their refrigerated truck to hold the

milk during the distribution and the Nittany Mall is generously providing the

space for the distribution in their parking lot.



WHO: Allayn Beck, Executive Director, State College Food Bank

Lisa Holden, community member.

WHEN: Tuesday, May 26, 2020

1:00 pm – until milk is distributed.

WHERE: Nittany Mall

2901 East College Avenue

State College, PA 16801