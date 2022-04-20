HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for information on the whereabouts of a Huntingdon County man they say got into a physical altercation with a woman and a 14-year-old boy.

Charges were filed against Thomas William Lee Boozer, 36, of Centre Hall, after the physical altercation on April 15. State police out of Huntingdon were called that afternoon to a home on Shaw Lane in Warrior’s Mark to investigate the report.

Click Here to download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications and get the news that matters to you in your hands.

Ultimately, charges were filed against Boozer on April 15, according to court documents.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Thomas Boozer is asked to call PSP out of Huntingdon at 814-627-3161.