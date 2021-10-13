Police: Centre County man strangles woman, threatens to rape and kill her

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Howard man is behind bars after police reviewed footage that showed he strangled a woman, attempted to rape her and then threatened to kill her.

State police at Rockview were sent to the 100 block of Maple Street Tuesday around 10:40 p.m. after dispatched received a call of a woman screening and crying, according to court documents.

Once they arrived, police noted the woman was in a hysterical state.

She told them that 26-year-old Jordan Hillard had pushed her, struck her in the stomach, grabbed her by the neck/throat, covered her mouth and nose so she couldn’t breathe, threatened to rape and kill her, and would not let her leave. The woman also mentioned there were security cameras in the house, and the incident was likely recorded.

Police reported they looked over the footage while on scene, and it was consistent with what the woman told them, so they arrested Hillard. They also noticed a plastic container containing weed, a glass smoking pipe and rolling paper in plain view.

Hillard was arraigned Wednesday on charges that include strangulation, harassment, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, terroristic threats and simple assault.

He’s confined to Centre County Prison with bail set at $25,000 cash. His preliminary hearing is slated for Oct. 27.