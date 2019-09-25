Centre County man sentenced on sexual abuse charges

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County man will serve one year of house arrest and three years of probation after pleading no contest to sexual abuse charges.

According to our news partner, The Centre Daily Times, 62-year-old Lawrence O’Shell faced six misdemeanor sexual assault charges.

The offenses, which involved two young girls, occurred back in 1998, but charges were withdrawn when one of the victims recanted.

The investigation was reopened seven years ago after a woman said the Bellefonte man confessed to the molestations.